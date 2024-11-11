 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

First emperor penguin known to reach Australia found on tourist beach

The adult male penguin was found on November 1 on a popular tourist beach in the town of Denmark in temperate southwest Australia and now is being cared for by a wildlife expert

Updated - November 11, 2024 05:06 pm IST - Melbourne, Australia

AP
In this undated photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation, and Attractions, a male emperor penguin dubbed Gus is photographed after being discovered on a beach near Denmark, Australia, on November 1, 2024, thousands of kilometers from its normal habitat on Antarctica.

In this undated photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation, and Attractions, a male emperor penguin dubbed Gus is photographed after being discovered on a beach near Denmark, Australia, on November 1, 2024, thousands of kilometers from its normal habitat on Antarctica. | Photo Credit: AP

An emperor penguin found malnourished far from its Antarctic home on the Australian south coast is being cared for by a wildlife expert, a government department said Monday (November 11, 2024).

The adult male was found on November 1, 2024, on a popular tourist beach in the town of Denmark in temperate southwest Australia — about 3,500 kilometers (2,200 miles) north of the icy waters off the Antarctic coast, according to a statement from the Western Australia state’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.

Why do penguins move in groups?

“The largest penguin species has never been reported in Australia before,” University of Western Australia research fellow Belinda Cannell said, though some had reached New Zealand, Australia’s neighbor almost entirely south of Denmark.

Ms. Cannell said she had no idea why the penguin traveled to Denmark.

Ms. Cannell is advising seabird rehabilitator Carol Biddulph, who is caring for the penguin, to spray him with a chilled water mist to help him cope with his alien climate. The penguin is 1 meter (39 inches) tall and initially weighed 23 kilograms (51 pounds).

No emperor penguin chicks survived last year due to melting of Antarctic ice, study says

A healthy male can weigh more than 45 kilograms (100 pounds).

The department said its efforts were focused on rehabilitation of the penguin. Asked if the penguin could potentially be returned to Antarctica, the department replied that “options are still being worked through.”

Published - November 11, 2024 05:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Australia / World / animal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.