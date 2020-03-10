International

First COVID-19 death recorded in Canada

A paramedic (R) speaks with a firefighter (L) outside the Lynn Valley Care Centre, a seniors care home which housed a man who was the first in Canada to die after contracting novel coronavirus, in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada March 9, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Canada has recorded its first death from COVID-19, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia announced on March 9.

The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, "was infected with COVID-19 (and) passed away last night," the province's health officer Bonnie Henry told reporters. Officials have not released the victim's age.

Henry said he had been a resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. Two other residents and two caregivers had also tested positive for the disease. The facility is designed to house around 200 elderly people.

Canada has recorded more than 70 confirmed coronavirus infections, nearly all of which are in British Columbia or Ontario, the most populated province.

The Quebec government confirmed two new cases on March 9, including one person who was exposed to the virus during a trip to France. The person is currently in self-quarantine at home.

