International

First coronavirus case detected in Ecuador Amazon tribe

Doctors walk to a residence to take a sample from someone with a suspected case of coronavirus in Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 29, 2020.

Doctors walk to a residence to take a sample from someone with a suspected case of coronavirus in Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 29, 2020.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The federal government — in coordination with indigenous leaders — checked on 40 people that the woman had come into contact within the Miwaguno community, which has 140 inhabitants.

The first case of the novel coronavirus has been detected in one of Ecuador's indigenous Amazon tribes, the health ministry said Sunday.

Waorani organizations — speaking through the GO Alliance for Human Rights in Ecuador (DDHH) — warned COVID-19's spread could be "catastrophic and highly lethal" for their community, which is vulnerable to diseases.

The first case reported in the Waorani tribe is a "pregnant woman, 17 years old, who began to show symptoms on May 4," the ministry said in a statement. She was taken to a hospital in the capital Quito and placed in isolation, the statement said, without giving further details.

The federal government — in coordination with indigenous leaders — checked on 40 people that the woman had come into contact within the Miwaguno community, which has 140 inhabitants.

"Seventeen citizens with a history of respiratory systems were found. To date, six of them have symptoms, so 20 rapid tests and a total of seven nasopharyngeal swabs were performed," the health ministry said, without releasing the test results.

Ecuador, one of the hardest-hit countries in Latin America, is now in its second month of lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It has reported some 33,000 cases and more than 2,700 deaths.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 9:39:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/first-coronavirus-case-detected-in-ecuador-amazon-tribe/article31611985.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY