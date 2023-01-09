ADVERTISEMENT

Firm says cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal

January 09, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - CAIRO

The Joint Coordination Center listed the ship as carrying over 65,000 metric tonnes of corn from Ukraine bound for China.

AP

A cargo vessel ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Monday, a canal services firm said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether canal traffic was affected.

Leth Agencies said the vessel, MV Glory, ran aground near the city of Qantara, in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia. The firm said canal tugs were trying to refloat the vessel.

Officials had no details on what caused the vessel to run aground. Parts of Egypt, including its northern provinces, experienced a wave of bad weather Sunday.

Satellite tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed the Glory in a single-lane stretch of the Suez Canal just south of Port Said on the Mediterranean Sea.

A spokesperson for the Canal Authority declined to comment, saying a statement would be released.

It wasn’t the first vessel to run aground in the crucial waterway. The Panama-flagged Ever Given, a colossal container ship, crashed into a bank on a single-lane stretch of the canal in March 2021, blocking the waterway for six days.

The Ever Given was freed in a massive salvage operation by a flotilla of tugboats. The blockage created a massive traffic jam that held up $9 billion a day in global trade and strained supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Joint Coordination Center listed the Glory as carrying over 65,000 metric tonnes of corn from Ukraine bound for China.

