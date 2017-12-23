International

Firefighters douse blaze at London Zoo, one aardvark dead and four meerkats missing

In this photo supplied by the University of the Witwatersrand an aardvark is captured on camera in the dark at the Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, in April 2012.

In this photo supplied by the University of the Witwatersrand an aardvark is captured on camera in the dark at the Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, in April 2012.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The fire started shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, and staff members who live on the site immediately started moving animals to safety, officials said.

London Zoo officials say a fire Saturday morning left one aardvark dead and four meerkats missing.

Staff members were treated for smoke inhalation and shock after the blaze broke out in the zoo cafe in the early morning hours.

More than 70 firefighters helped control the fire near an animal petting area and the meerkat enclosure. Officials say it is not clear what happened to the missing meerkats and it is possible others are missing as well.

Officials are checking the rest of the animal population and the zoo remained closed to the public on what had been expected to be a busy day at the popular facility in Regent’s Park.

TV footage from the scene showed the Adventure Cafe and shop to be badly damaged.

The fire started shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, and staff members who live on the site immediately started moving animals to safety, officials said.

It took 72 firefighters just over three hours to put the fire out.

London Fire Brigade Station Manager Clive Robinson said firefighters will stay at the zoo to dampen any small pockets of fire.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
animal
fire
United Kingdom
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 12:11:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/firefighters-douse-blaze-at-london-zoo-aardvark-missing/article22266584.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY