Fired warning shots at U.K. ship: Russia

Russia on Wednesday said it fired warning shots at a British navy destroyer in the Black Sea after it violated the country’s territorial waters, but the U.K. denied the incident had occurred.

As per Interfax, the Russian Defence Ministry said, “The HMS Defender was given a preliminary warning that weapons would be used if the state borders of the Russian Federation were violated. It did not react to the warning.” It said “a border patrol ship fired warning shots” and an aircraft dropped four bombs along the ship’s path, following which it left Russian waters.


