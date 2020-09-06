Fire on tanker off Sri Lanka coast doused

Risk persists owing to heat on the vessel and strong winds, says Navy official

The fire that erupted on oil tanker MT New Diamond off Sri Lanka’s south east coast was completely doused on Sunday, Navy authorities said.

Over the last four days, Indian and Sri Lankan Navy vessels, along with tug boats, were jointly engaged in putting out the flames on the vessel, a 330-metre-long very large crude carrier (VLCC), carrying 2,70,000 tonnes of crude oil from Kuwait to Odisha.

“The fire has been put out completely, but the heat remains close to combustible material. So our vessels are still in the area closely monitoring the vessel,” Sri Lankan Navy spokesman Indika de Silva told The Hindu on Sunday. The risk persists, as Sri Lanka witnessed strong winds and rainfall on Sunday, he added.

Earlier, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa thanked defence forces of India and Sri Lanka for their firefighting efforts in order to prevent a potential oil spill in the ocean.