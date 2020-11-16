Fire in Hong Kong residential neighbourhood turns deadly

The blaze occurred in Yau Ma Tei, an usually bustling area in Kowloon

A fire in a crowded residential district in Hong Kong has caused a number of deaths and injuries, city authorities said.

The blaze occurred Sunday night in Yau Ma Tei, an usually bustling area in Kowloon, packed with old apartment blocks, shops, and businesses, according to a police report.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam issued a statement shortly after midnight saying that she was deeply saddened that the fire in Yau Ma Tei last night caused a number of deaths and injuries.

Video from local broadcaster TVB showed people on stretchers and in ambulances.