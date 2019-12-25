International

Fire in Chilean city of Valparaţso destroys about 50 homes

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire following the spread of wildfires in Valparaiso, Chile, December 24, 2019.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire following the spread of wildfires in Valparaiso, Chile, December 24, 2019.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The blaze, fed by high Southern Hemisphere summer temperatures and strong winds, started in a forested area and spread to the city

A fire in a poor neighborhood of the coastal Chilean city of Valparaţso destroyed dozens of houses on December 24 and firefighters struggled to control the blaze, authorities said.

Inhabitants fled their homes in the middle of Christmas Eve festivities, some losing all their belongings and even pets, a Reuters witness said.

“The entire Valparaţso Fire Department with support from neighboring units is deployed. The fire has consumed about 50 homes,” firefighters said on Twitter. Two nearby neighborhoods were being evacuated, they said.

The blaze, fed by high Southern Hemisphere summer temperatures and strong winds, started in a forested area and spread to the city, firefighters said.

Valparaiso, known for its colorful wood-frame houses, is popular among tourists in the South American country.

