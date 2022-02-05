International

Fire hits Russian Embassy in Manila, employees evacuated

A large fire broke out at the Russian Embassy in the Philippine capital, prompting the evacuation of employees and their families but causing no injuries, Russian and Filipino authorities said on February 5.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the hours-long fire, which started on the second floor of the embassy in the financial district of Makati city in metropolitan Manila on Friday night and caused more than 100 million pesos ($2 million) in damages, the Philippine Bureau of Fire Protection said.

More than a dozen firetrucks helped to extinguish the blaze in the upscale and tightly guarded Dasmarinas village, where several embassies and diplomatic residences are located.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2022 2:09:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/fire-hits-russian-embassy-in-manila-employees-evacuated/article38382406.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY