Watch | Fire breaks out on Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa

A fire broke out on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest peak on October 11, 2020. The blaze has consumed 28 square kilometers of vegetation. The fire, initially fanned by strong winds, was spotted at the Whona area. Wildlife rangers and soldiers are working together to control the blaze. Hundreds of residents and students in the area too have joined the effort.

