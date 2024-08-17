GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire breaks out at London’s Somerset House, home to priceless works by Van Gogh, Cezanne

Fifteen engines and about 100 firefighters were deployed

Published - August 17, 2024 07:33 pm IST - LONDON

AP
Smoke is seen rising into the sky from a fire located in the roof of Somerset House beside the River Thames in London on August 17, 2024. Around 100 firefighters tackled a large blaze at London’s historic Somerset House cultural centre on Saturday, with images posted on social media showing flames leaping out from underneath its roof.

Smoke is seen rising into the sky from a fire located in the roof of Somerset House beside the River Thames in London on August 17, 2024. Around 100 firefighters tackled a large blaze at London’s historic Somerset House cultural centre on Saturday, with images posted on social media showing flames leaping out from underneath its roof. | Photo Credit: AFP

A fire broke out Saturday (August 17, 2024) at Somerset House, a large arts venue on the River Thames in central London.

Smoke billowed from the building and flames could be seen coming from the roof as firefighters on tall ladders showered it with water.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, the London Fire Brigade said. Fifteen engines and about 100 firefighters were deployed.

Somerset House said all staff and the public were safe and the site was closed. The venue had been scheduled to host a breakdancing event.

The neoclassical building, which is nearly 250 years old, houses the Courtauld Gallery that features works by Van Gogh, Manet and Cezanne.

