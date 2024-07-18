GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fire at shopping centre in China's southwest kills 16

The fire broke out in a 14-storey building in a high-tech zone of the city of Zigong, shrouding the vicinity with thick smoke

Published - July 18, 2024 07:25 am IST - BEIJING

PTI
Smoke billows at a shopping centre following fire in the city of Zigong, Sichuan province, China, in this still image obtained from social media video on July 17, 2024.

Smoke billows at a shopping centre following fire in the city of Zigong, Sichuan province, China, in this still image obtained from social media video on July 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: Photographer REUTERS

Sixteen people were killed in a fire at a department store in Sichuan province in China's southwest on Wednesday evening, state media said on Thursday, July 17, 2024.

The fire broke out in a 14-storey building in a high-tech zone of the city of Zigong, shrouding the vicinity with thick smoke, according to the Xinhua news agency.

Overnight rescue work ended at 3:00 a.m. (1900 GMT on Wednesday), state broadcaster CCTV said.

Preliminary investigation showed the fire was due to construction operations. Further investigation was underway to identify the specific cause of the fire.

