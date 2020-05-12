International

Fire at Russian hospital kills 5 coronavirus patients

Medical workers wearing protective gear walk after an evacuation at Spasokukotskogo Hospital in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. A fire at a Moscow hospital treating people infected by the coronavirus killed one patient and forced the evacuation of about 200 others.

Medical workers wearing protective gear walk after an evacuation at Spasokukotskogo Hospital in Moscow, Russia, on Saturday, May 9, 2020. A fire at a Moscow hospital treating people infected by the coronavirus killed one patient and forced the evacuation of about 200 others.

A fire Tuesday morning at St. George Hospital in St. Petersburg killed five coronavirus patients who were on ventilators, Russian emergency officials said.

The unnamed emergency officials spoke to the state Tass new agency.

The fire broke out in an intensive care unit and was put out within half an hour. It could have been caused by a faulty ventilator, the Interfax news agency reported, citing anonymous sources.

Police in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, have launched a criminal investigation into the fire.

It was not the first deadly fire in a coronavirus hospital in Russia. On Saturday, a fire in the Spasokukotsky Hospital in Moscow killed one patient.

Russia has reported more than 220,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,009 deaths - numbers that international health officials say significantly undercount the true toll of Russia’s outbreak. Treating coronavirus patients has put a strain on the country’s vastly outdated health care infrastructure.

Coronavirus
