Fire at Russian defence research facility kills 6 people

AP April 22, 2022 09:28 IST

Russian officials say six people have died and 27 more are injured after a fire at a defense research facility in the northwestern Russian city of Tver

A view shows a burnt out defence research institute in the city of Tver, Russia. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Six people died and 27 more sustained injuries after a fire broke at a defense research facility in the northwestern Russian city of Tver on Thursday, authorities of the Tver regions said. The fire erupted in an administrative building of the Aerospace Defense Forces’ Central Research Institute, which operates under the Russian Defence Ministry. It quickly engulfed the building’s upper three floors, forcing those inside to jump from windows and causing the roof to cave in. Regional military prosecutors are investigating the cause of the blaze. The state-run news agency Tass said early findings pointed to aging wiring as a contributing factor. According to the website of the Russian Defence Ministry, the institute focuses on research related to air and space defense, including the development of new anti-aircraft systems.



