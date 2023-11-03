ADVERTISEMENT

Fire at drug rehab centre in northern Iran kills at least 32

November 03, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - Tehran

The judiciary was investigating the cause of the fire in an opium rehab camp in Langarud in the Caspian Sea province of Gilan, Iran's semi-official Mehr news said

Reuters

A massive fire at a drug rehabilitation centre in northern Iran has killed at least 32 people and injured 16, Iranian media reported on November 3.

The judiciary was investigating the cause of the fire in an opium rehab camp in Langarud in the Caspian Sea province of Gilan, Iran's semi-official Mehr news said.

The judiciary's Mizan news agency said the centre's managers and officials were under investigation.

According to the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime, Iran has one of the severest addiction problems in the world.

It lies on the main trafficking route for poppy, the source of opium and heroin, from Afghanistan to Western Europe.

