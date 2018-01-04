International

Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported

Police vehicles seen outside the home of former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton after firefighters were called to put out a fire at the property in Chappaqua, New York, U.S., on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

Police vehicles seen outside the home of former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton after firefighters were called to put out a fire at the property in Chappaqua, New York, U.S., on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Clintons bought the Westchester County home in 1999

Firefighters responded to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home outside New York City after a small fire in a building on the property.

New Castle Police say a call came in around 2-50 p.m. Wednesday about a fire in Chappaqua (CHAP’-uh-kwah). The fire was out by 3-15 p.m.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill tweeted that the fire was in a building used by the Secret Service, not in the Clintons’ residence.

The Clintons bought the Westchester County home in 1999.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 8:39:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/fire-at-clintons-ny-home-no-injuries-reported/article22364712.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY