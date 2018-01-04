Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported

Firefighters responded to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home outside New York City after a small fire in a building on the property.
New Castle Police say a call came in around 2-50 p.m. Wednesday about a fire in Chappaqua (CHAP’-uh-kwah). The fire was out by 3-15 p.m.
Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill tweeted that the fire was in a building used by the Secret Service, not in the Clintons’ residence.
The Clintons bought the Westchester County home in 1999.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor