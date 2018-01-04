Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported

Firefighters responded to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home outside New York City after a small fire in a building on the property.

New Castle Police say a call came in around 2-50 p.m. Wednesday about a fire in Chappaqua (CHAP’-uh-kwah). The fire was out by 3-15 p.m.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill tweeted that the fire was in a building used by the Secret Service, not in the Clintons’ residence.

The Clintons bought the Westchester County home in 1999.