At least three killed in fire at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

Clothes are hung up to dry near makeshift shelters after a fire broke out earlier this week and destroyed thousands of shelters at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 25, 2021.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A fire on Friday destroyed more than 20 shops in a makeshift market near a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, leaving at least three people dead, police and witnesses said.

It came after another devastating fire last month in the camp left 15 people dead, 560 others injured and about 45,000 homeless.

Local police chief Ahmed Sanjur Morshed said they recovered the bodies from the debris after it took firefighters several hours to bring the blaze under control.

The fire broke out early Friday when residents of the sprawling Kutupalong camp for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees were asleep.

Sayedul Mustafa, the owner of a shop, confirmed the dead were his staff.

It was not clear how the fire began.

