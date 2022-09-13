Finnish PM Sanna Marin urges EU unity against Russian 'blackmail'

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin accuses Russia of weaponizing energy by severely reducing gas supplies

AFP Strasbourg, France
September 13, 2022 21:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Finnish PM Sanna Marin

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday appealed for EU unity in the face of Russian "blackmail" over energy supplies, and for more sanctions on Moscow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her call, made to the European Parliament sitting in Strasbourg, France, came a day before EU chief Ursula von der Leyen was to deliver her annual "State of the European Union" address to be dominated by the impact of the war in Ukraine on Europe.

Accusing Russia of weaponising energy by severely reducing gas supplies, Marin told MEPs: "Blackmailing our societies through energy supply is a way for Russia to crumble and destroy Europeans' support to Ukraine and to destroy our unity."

Russian President Vladimir Putin "must not be allowed to succeed in this," she said, urging EU "unity, determination and courage" to get through the coming winter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Von der Leyen's European Commission, she said, must come up with "new, bold solutions" to bring down a sky-high surge in electricity prices for European households and businesses.

Von der Leyen is expected to set out a commission proposal to do that in her Wednesday speech, though EU countries are split over what measures to take and what scope they should have.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Russia is destroying its own economy and its own future" by forcing Europe to end its dependency on Russian fossil fuels, Marin said.

Also Read
Explained | Sanna Marin- Why is the Finnish PM in trouble for ‘partying?’

But the consequences of that were being felt in Europe and further afield.

"We are now paying a high price for dependency on Russian energy. The war and the price of energy also threaten to bring a food crisis to the world," she said.

Finland is in the process of joining NATO, along with Sweden, spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Marin said the EU needs to hit Russia with more sanctions so it feels the cost from its war, and said recent agreement in the bloc to do away with a visa facilitation agreement for Russians did not go far enough.

"The sanctions must be reflected in the everyday lives of ordinary Russians.... We must limit the issuing of visas very strongly," she said

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app