Finnish PM Sanna Marin takes drugs test after party video goes viral

Video clips of Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin partying with well-known Finnish influencers and artists began circulating in social media this week and they were soon published by several media outlets in Finland

Reuters HELSINKI
August 19, 2022 20:05 IST

File picture of Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin. She is ruling out taking any drugs during a party in a private home with some friends, after a video was leaked | Photo Credit: AP

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Friday she had taken a drugs test in the wake of video footage published earlier this week that showed her partying with friends, and vowed she had never used illegal drugs.

"I have today taken a drug test and the results will come within a week," she told a news conference. "Never in my life have I used drugs."

Ability to perform duties unimpaired: Marin

Ms. Marin added that her ability to perform her duties was remained unimpaired during the night in question and that she would have left the party had she been required to work.

Video clips of Ms. Marin partying with well-known Finnish influencers and artists began circulating in social media this week and they were soon published by several media outlets in Finland and abroad.

Ms. Marin had faced calls to do a drug test from politicians in her government coalition as well as from the opposition after the videos emerged.

