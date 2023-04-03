ADVERTISEMENT

Finland to join NATO military alliance this week, says alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg

April 03, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - Brussels

The NATO Secretary-General said that Turkey, the last country to have ratified Finland's membership, will hand its official texts to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on April 4

AP

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference, ahead of a meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers, at NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Finland will become the 31st member of the military alliance on Tuesday.

“From tomorrow, Finland will be a full member of the alliance,” Mr. Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

He said that Turkey, the last country to have ratified Finland's membership, will hand its official texts to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday as NATO Foreign Ministers gather in Brussels.

Mr. Stoltenberg said he would then invite Finland to do the same.

A flag raising ceremony to add the Finnish flag to those of the other members will take place at NATO headquarters at on Tuesday afternoon.

