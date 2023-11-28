Finland plans to close its entire border with Russia over migration concerns

November 28, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - HELSINKI

Finland will close its entire border with Russia to travellers for the next two weeks in a bid to halt a flow of asylum seekers to the Nordic nation, the government said on November 28.

Finland last week shut all but one of its remaining border posts to travellers from Russia, keeping open only the northernmost crossing located in the Arctic. But this too would now close, allowing only goods transport, the government said.

Some 900 asylum seekers from nations including Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen have entered Finland from Russia in November, an increase from less than one per day previously, according to the Finnish Border Guard.

The decision means only freight traffic can pass between the two countries.

