Finland passes laws to strengthen security on Russian border

Reuters July 07, 2022 22:16 IST

The bill on preparedness was passed by a supermajority that allows parliament to fast-track laws, amid fears Russia could retaliate over Finland’s plans to join the NATO military allianc

Road signs are seen at the Imatra border crossing with Russia. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Finland’s parliament on Thursday voted in favour of legislation that would allow barriers on the country’s border with Russia and enable the closure of the 1,300-km frontier from asylum seekers in case of exceptional circumstances. The bill on preparedness, while contested in terms of European Union asylum rules, was passed by a supermajority that allows parliament to fast-track laws, amid fears Russia could retaliate over Finland’s plans to join the NATO military alliance. It will also allow the government to decide to build fences or other barriers near Finnish borders and direct all asylum applications to one or several border crossings, such as an airport.



