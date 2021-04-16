Finland offers to host Russia, U.S. meeting

helsinki

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has offered Finland as a host country for a possible meeting between U.S. president Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart. Vladimir Putin, Mr. Niinisto’s office said on Friday.

“When it comes to this possible meeting, the readiness of Finland to organise it has been presented to both Washington and Moscow,” a spokesman for the Finnish President’s Office told AFP by email.

Austria has also offered to host the world leaders.

Biden offer

Mr. Biden proposed a meeting “in a third country” with Mr. Putin during a call on Tuesday, in order to discuss rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine and in a bid to de-escalate increasingly strained relations between Washington and Moscow.

On Thursday, the U.S. announced sanctions and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats in retaliation for what the White House says is the Kremlin’s U.S. election interference and other hostile activity.