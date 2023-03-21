ADVERTISEMENT

Finland happiest country in the world, India ranked 126th: U.N. report

March 21, 2023 11:34 am | Updated 11:47 am IST - Helsinki

Ukraine’s ranking improved from 98 to 92 this year, despite the Russian invasion as the U.N. Happiness report recognised “acts of kindness” growing in the country

AFP

File picture of Finland’s flag | Photo Credit: AP

For the sixth year running, Finland was named the world's happiest country in an annual U.N.-sponsored index Monday that saw acts of kindness grow in Ukraine despite the Russian invasion. India was ranked 126 of the 137 countries on the list.

With thousands of lakes and near endless forests, the Nordic country is known for its extensive welfare system, high trust in authorities and low levels of inequality among its 5.5 million inhabitants.

While Ukraine's ranking improved from 98 to 92 this year, despite the Russian invasion, its overall score fell from 5.084 to 5.071, on a scale of zero to 10.

Professor Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, an editor of the report, said there had been an "extraordinary rise in fellow feeling across Ukraine" despite what the report called a "magnitude of suffering and damage in Ukraine" since the 2022 invasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year "benevolence grew sharply in Ukraine but fell in Russia," the report found, referring to acts like helping strangers or making donations.

The report also cited a "much stronger sense of common purpose, benevolence and trust in Ukrainian leadership" than after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

Northern Europe once again dominated the top spots — with Denmark in second place followed by Iceland.

Israel occupied fourth position, up five spots from last year.

While the same countries typically top the list each year, Baltic countries are rising rapidly towards Western European levels, the authors said.

Knocking France off the 20th spot, Lithuania became the only new country in the top 20 with Estonia in at number 31, up from 66 in 2017.

War-scarred Afghanistan, which has occupied the bottom spot on the table since 2020, saw its humanitarian crisis deepen since the Taliban government took power in 2021 following the US-led military pullout.

The World Happiness Report, first published in 2012, is based on people's own assessment of their happiness, as well as economic and social data.

The report considers six key factors: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption.

It assigns a happiness score based on an average of data over a three-year period.

India at 126

India was ranked 126th on the report, below neighbours China, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Last year, India was ranked 136.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Finland

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US