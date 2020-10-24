Final Trump-Biden presidential debate draws 63 million viewers

The final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden drew 10 million fewer viewers than their first meeting.
An estimated 63 million viewers tuned into the debate featuring Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden on Thursday night, the Nielsen company said Friday. The debate was hosted at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
The numbers were tallied between 15 networks that aired the debate. Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden’s first matchup last month was seen by 73.1 million people. The second debate was cancelled after Trump’s coronavirus infection and replaced by duelling town halls on ABC and NBC — the viewership for both the presidential candidates together was 27.6 million.
The Biden town hall reached 14.1 million people, while Trump had 13.5 million. On Thursday, the candidates debated mostly over health care, energy policy and how Trump handled the coronavirus pandemic. Both candidates also had an exchange words over the business endeavours of Biden’s son.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath