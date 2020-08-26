Filmmaker Saba Sahar shot at in Kabul

A prominent female Afghan film director, who is also an actress and a senior police officer, was recovering from bullet wounds on Wednesday after unidentified gunmen shot her as she was being driven through the capital, Kabul, her husband said.

Saba Sahar, 44, is one of Afghanistan's first female film directors who produced critically acclaimed documentaries and movies.

She has also been a vocal critic of the Taliban and the dominant role conservative men play in social and political institutions.

Three gunmen opened fire at her in her vehicle on Tuesday. She was accompanied by two bodyguards, a child and a driver at the time. The bodyguards were wounded while the child and driver were not harmed.

“She was in coma for almost 20 hours as she was hit with four bullets in the stomach... now she’s out of danger,” said her husband, Emal Zaki.

Ms. Sahar has served in the police department for more than 10 years and was recently appointed deputy of special police forces overseeing gender issues.

This month, another prominent Afghan women Fawzia Koofi, a rights advocate, was shot at, but survived.