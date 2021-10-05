International

Filming first movie in space

Goodbye to gravity: (From left) Actor Yulia Peresild, cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov and director Klim Shipenko.  

A Russian actor and a director on Tuesday arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) in a bid to best the United States and film the first movie in orbit.

The Russian crew is set to beat a Hollywood project that was announced last year by Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise together with NASA and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Actor Yulia Peresild, 37, and film director Klim Shipenko, 38, took off from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan as scheduled. But they belatedly docked at the ISS after veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov switched to manual control.

The crew travelled in a Soyuz MS-19 spaceship for a 12-day mission at the ISS to film scenes for The Challenge. The movie’s plot centres around a female surgeon who is dispatched to the ISS to save a cosmonaut.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2021 10:04:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/filming-first-movie-in-space/article36847256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY