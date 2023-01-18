Fiji military warns of 'concern' over new PM's reforms

January 18, 2023 04:24 am | Updated 04:24 am IST - Suva

Fiji's military chief warned Tuesday that reforms under new Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka could violate the constitution, but also pledged to respect the law and "stand with democracy".

Fiji has been shaken by four coups in the past 35 years, and the possibility of military intervention loomed over a tight general election last month.

Rabuka's election victory ended the 16-year rule of former naval commodore Frank Bainimarama, who seized control of the Pacific archipelago through a putsch in 2006.

Under Fiji's constitution -- adopted in 2013 -- the military has wide powers to intervene in politics.

Rabuka's government has made reviewing the constitution one of its immediate priorities.

In a statement "authorised" by Major General Jone Kalouniwai, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) said it had "growing concern" over the ambition and speed of the government's "sweeping changes".

The military worries that the changes are being pursued "without full understanding" of procedures or are being "intentionally done to challenge the integrity of the Law and the Constitution of this land", Kalouniwai said.

Hours after issuing the statement, however, he said the military would continue to "honour the current government that is in place".

"Let me just reassure the public that the RFMF will continue to stand with democracy, we will continue to respect the law," Kalouniwai told online news outlet fijivillage.com.

In response, Rabuka said there was no reason to fret about the military's criticism.

"Relax. Do I look worried?" he asked reporters. "I have no concerns about my relationship with the military. I have every confidence in them."

Fiji's home affairs minister Pio Tikoduadua said he summoned the army chief to communicate the government's concerns over his statement.

"The commander has assured that today will be the last day that he will be making such a public utterances as that," Tikoduadua told reporters.

The minister said decisions to recall the country's diplomats and reinstate hundreds of airport workers, who were sacked during the pandemic, were among the issues raised by the commander.

Besides the touted constitutional review, Rabuka has said that the government plans to set up a "mercy commission" to decide on possible presidential pardons or reduced sentences for convicts.

The prime minister has rejected media suggestions that the commission is aimed at pardoning George Speight, a bankrupt businessman serving a life sentence after leading a coup in 2000.