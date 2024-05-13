Fighting rages across parts of Gaza Strip as death toll crosses 35,000

Israeli air strikes pound northern, central and southern parts of the enclave during the night and into Sunday morning; UN chief calls for an immediate ceasefire; Biden says truce can be achieved ‘tomorrow’ if Hamas agrees to release hostages

Israel struck Gaza on Sunday and troops were battling militants in several areas of the Hamas-run territory, where the Health Ministry said the death toll in the war had exceeded 35,000 people.

More than seven months into the Israel-Hamas war, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and an immediate surge in humanitarian aid” into the besieged Gaza Strip.

“But a ceasefire will only be the start,” Mr. Guterres told a donor conference in Kuwait. “It will be a long road back from the devastation and trauma of this war.”

As Egyptian, Qatari and U.S. mediation efforts towards a truce appeared to stall, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday a ceasefire could be achieved “tomorrow” if Hamas released the hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attack that sparked the conflict.

Israeli air strikes pounded parts of northern, central and southern Gaza during the night and into Sunday morning.

Latest figures

The Health Ministry in the territory said that at least 63 people had been killed over the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll from Israel’s bombardment and offensive in Gaza to at least 35,034 people, mostly women and children.

Months after Israel said it had dismantled Hamas’s command structure in northern Gaza, fighting has resumed in recent days in Jabalia refugee camp and Gaza City’s Zeitun neighbourhood.

‘Hamas rebuilding’

Military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said late on Saturday that “in recent weeks we have identified attempts by Hamas to rebuild its military capabilities in Jabalia, and we are acting to destroy these attempts”.

He also said there was an operation in Zeitun.

On Saturday, the Israeli military expanded an evacuation order for eastern Rafah and said 300,000 Palestinians had left the area.

