Female polio worker killed in Pakistan

A female polio worker was killed and the driver of the tri-wheeler she was travelling in injured after unknown assailants fired at the vehicle in northwest Pakistan.
Bistaj Bibi was killed, while the driver of the vehicle Abdur Rauf was injured in the incident that took pace in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.
The assailants escaped from the scene and the police have registered a case against unknown people in the incident.
