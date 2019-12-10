International

Female polio worker killed in Pakistan

A health worker gives a polio vaccination to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.

A health worker gives a polio vaccination to a child in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Bistaj Bibi was killed, while the driver of the vehicle Abdur Rauf was injured in the incident that took pace in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

A female polio worker was killed and the driver of the tri-wheeler she was travelling in injured after unknown assailants fired at the vehicle in northwest Pakistan.

Bistaj Bibi was killed, while the driver of the vehicle Abdur Rauf was injured in the incident that took pace in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday.

The assailants escaped from the scene and the police have registered a case against unknown people in the incident.

