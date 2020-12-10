Female Afghan TV journalist shot dead

Jalalabad

She was killed along with her driver

A female Afghan news anchor and activist was shot dead by assailants Thursday, her employer said, the second journalist killed in a month in Afghanistan.

Malalai Maiwand, in her 20s, was killed along with her driver Mohammad Tahir in the eastern city of Jalalabad as they travelled to work, said Enekaas TV, the private television channel she worked for.

The journalist, whose activist mother was also killed by unknown gunmen five years ago, had previously spoken out about the difficulties of being a female reporter under Afghanistan’s ultra-conservative patriarchal system. Her death comes as targeted killings of prominent figures becomes increasingly common amid rising violence, despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban.

No group has claimed the attack.