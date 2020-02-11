Feds seek 7 to 9 years in jail for Donald Trump ally Roger Stone

Prosecutors on Monday sought U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone to serve a sentence between seven and nine years in prison.

Stone is due to face sentencing by U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson on February 20, after a jury in November found the self-proclaimed dirty trickster guilty on seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering.

The government said that under U.S. sentencing guidelines, he faces a range of seven years and three months to up to nine years, and told Jackson he “should be punished in accord” with those.

Mr. Stone is one of several people close to Mr. Trump who faced charges stemming from then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

During the trial, prosecutors pressed their case that Stone lied to lawmakers about his outreach to WikiLeaks — the website that disclosed many hacked Democratic emails ahead of the 2016 election that proved embarrassing to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton — to protect Mr. Trump from looking bad.