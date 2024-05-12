GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Federal prosecutors request 40-year sentence for man who attacked Pelosi's husband with hammer

Federal prosecutors seek 40-year sentence for man who broke into Nancy Pelosi’s home, attacked her husband with a hammer

Published - May 12, 2024 05:18 am IST - San Francisco

AP
U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds the image of a Holocaust victim during the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s annual Day of Remembrance ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, U.S. on May 7, 2024.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds the image of a Holocaust victim during the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s annual Day of Remembrance ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, U.S. on May 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to impose a 40-year prison sentence for the man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home seeking to hold her hostage and attacked her husband with a hammer.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported late on May 10 that prosecutors made the request ahead of a sentencing hearing for David DePape, saying he has not shown remorse for the October 2022 attack.

“There is nothing about the history and characteristics of the defendant that warrant leniency,” federal prosecutors wrote in court documents. “The defendant has admitted — indeed bragged — that he knew what he was doing.” DePape was convicted last year of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday.

The attack on then-82-year-old Paul Pelosi, which was captured on police body camera video just days before the midterm elections, sent shockwaves through the political world.

DePape admitted during trial testimony that he broke into the Pelosis’ home intending to hold the Speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps” if she lied to him. He also admitted to bludgeoning Mr. Paul Pelosi with a hammer after police showed up at the home, saying his plan to end what he viewed as government corruption was unravelling.

Defence attorneys said DePape was motivated by his political beliefs and caught up in conspiracy theories.

Ms. Nancy Pelosi was not at the home at the time of the attack. Mr. Paul Pelosi suffered two wounds on his head, including a skull fracture that was mended with plates and screws he will have for the rest of his life. His right arm and hand were also injured.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.