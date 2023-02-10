ADVERTISEMENT

FBI searches former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence home as part of classified documents probe

February 10, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Washington

The search follows the discovery of documents with classified markings by attorneys last month.

AP

File photo of former Vice-President Mike Pence. | Photo Credit: AP

The FBI is searching former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home as part of a classified records probe, according to a person familiar with the search.

The person was not authorised to discuss the law enforcement action and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Friday.

The FBI had already taken possession of what Mr. Pence's lawyer described to the National Archives as a "small number of documents" that had been “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence's Indiana home at the end of the Trump administration.

The Justice Department and a Pence spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

