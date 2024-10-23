GIFT a SubscriptionGift
FBI says it’s investigating unauthorized release of documents on Israel’s possible attack plans

FBI investigates unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel-Iran conflict and the White House is unsure if they were leaked or hacked

Updated - October 23, 2024 09:33 am IST - WASHINGTON

AP
The FBI confirmed the investigation for the first time on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) and said that it is “working closely with our partners in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community.”

| Photo Credit: AFP

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) that it is investigating the unauthorized release of classified documents on Israel’s preparation for a potential retaliatory attack on Iran.

Israel’s wars are expensive; Paying the bill could force tough choices

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday (October 23, 2024) that the Joe Biden administration is still not certain if the classified information was leaked or hacked but that officials don’t have any indication at this point of “additional documents like this finding their way into the public domain."

At the Pentagon, Major General Pat Ryder said that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has spoken with his counterpart, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, about the release of documents. But Mr. Ryder, who is press secretary, said he could provide no details or say when the conversation took place.

Also Read:

The Associated Press reported on Saturday (October 19, 2024) that U.S. officials were investigating the release. The FBI confirmed the investigation for the first time on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) and said in a statement that it is “working closely with our partners in the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community." It did not comment further.

The documents are attributed to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency and note that Israel is still moving military assets in place to conduct a military strike in response to Iran’s blistering ballistic missile attack on October 1, 2024. They were shareable within the “Five Eyes,” an intelligence alliance comprised of the U.S., Great Britain, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Pride and fear in Iran after missile attack on Israel

Marked top secret, the documents first appeared online Friday (October 18, 2024) on the Telegram messaging app and quickly spread among Telegram channels popular with Iranians.

Mr. Ryder said he could provide no details about the probe, including who in the department is working with the FBI, which is leading the investigation.

“The investigation is in its first few days, so it’s important to let that investigation run its course,” he said, adding that the department takes the safeguarding of sensitive information very seriously and will continue to do so.

Published - October 23, 2024 09:22 am IST

