FBI says it has gained access to Trump shooting suspect's phone

The FBI stressed that its investigation into Saturday's shooting, which is being treated as both an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism, is still in its early stages

Published - July 16, 2024 01:23 am IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
Police officers stand watch outside the home of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, named by the FBI as the “subject involved” in the attempted assassination of former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Police officers stand watch outside the home of 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, named by the FBI as the “subject involved” in the attempted assassination of former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The FBI said on July 15 it has gained access to the phone of the Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspect in the shooting of former President Donald Trump, as it continues to investigate his motive for the crime.

The FBI stressed that its investigation into Saturday's shooting, which is being treated as both an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism, is still in its early stages.

"FBI technical specialists successfully gained access to Thomas Matthew Crooks’ phone, and they continue to analyze his electronic devices," the FBI said in a statement.

"The search of the subject's residence and vehicle are complete."

The bureau added that it has conducted nearly 100 interviews with law enforcement personnel, event attendees and other witnesses.

In a call with reporters on Sunday, FBI officials said they had still not yet been able to attribute an ideology or find evidence of a motive for the shooting.

The AR-style 556 rifle used by the shooter was legally purchased by his father and officials said there was no indication that the suspect suffered from any mental health issues.

They added that a preliminary review of recent calls and texts by the shooter did not shed any light on his motive, or on whether others may have had prior knowledge of his plans.

Trump's right ear was grazed by a bullet in the shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in which one supporter was killed and two others were wounded before Secret Service agents shot dead 20-year-old Crooks. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; additional reporting by Rami Ayyub and Eric Beech Editing by Alistair Bell)

