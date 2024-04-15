ADVERTISEMENT

FBI opens criminal probe into Maryland bridge collapse, Washington Post says

April 15, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - WASHINGTON

Representatives for the FBI could not be immediately reached to comment on the report.

Reuters

The container ship Dali is stuck under part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge, March 26, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. The FBI is conducting a criminal investigation into the deadly collapse. | Photo Credit: AP

The FBI has opened a federal criminal probe into the March 26 bridge collapse in Maryland, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing two U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The investigation will at least partly focus on the Dali cargo ship and whether its crew left the port in Baltimore knowing the ship had serious problems with its systems, the Post said.

The head of the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board separately told Congress last week that it had interviewed key cargo ship personnel as part of its investigation of the crash.

Work to clear the wreckage and restore traffic through the Mid-Atlantic state's shipping channel is ongoing after a massive container ship lost power and crashed into a support pylon last month, sending the bridge collapsing into the Patapsco River and killing six bridge workers.

