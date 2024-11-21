 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FBI arrests man charged with planning an attack on the New York Stock Exchange

According to the FBI, a Florida man has been arrested and charged in a plot to bomb the New York Stock Exchange this week

Published - November 21, 2024 08:50 am IST

AP
U.S. flags hang on the building of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

U.S. flags hang on the building of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Florida man was arrested Wednesday (November 21, 2024) and charged with a plot to “reboot” the U.S. government by planting a bomb at the New York Stock Exchange this week and detonating it with a remote-controlled device, according to the FBI.

Harun Abdul-Malik Yener, 30, of Coral Springs, Florida, was charged with attempt to use an explosive device to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

Trump chooses former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker as NATO ambassador

The FBI began investigating Yener in February based on a tip that he was storing “bombmaking schematics” in a storage unit. They found bomb-making sketches, many watches with timers, electronic circuit boards and other electronics that could be used for building explosive devices, according to the FBI. He had also searched online for things related to bomb-making since 2017, according to the FBI.

Yener also told undercover FBI agents that he wanted to detonate the bomb the week before Thanksgiving and that the stock exchange in lower Manhattan would be a popular site to target.

“The Stock Exchange, we want to hit that, because it will wake people up,” he told undercover FBI agents, according to court documents.

Yener, who was described as "unhoused,” wanted to bomb the stock exchange in order to “reboot” the U.S. government, explaining that it would be “like a small nuke went off,” killing everyone inside the building, according to court documents.

In the last month, he had rewired two-way radios so that they could work as remote triggers for an explosive device and planned to wear a disguise when planting the explosives, according to court documents.

Yener had his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon and will be detained while he awaits a trial.

In America, surviving the messiah

He was known to post videos on YouTube channels about making explosives and fireworks from household items, and had a history of making threats, according to court documents. He was fired last year from a restaurant in Coconut Creek, Florida, after his former supervisor said he threatened to “go Parkland shooter in this place.”

He was also part of a small group that tried to join the far-right anti-government group the “ Boogaloo Bois ” and extremist group the Proud Boys but was denied membership because he said he wanted “to pursue martyrdom,” according to court documents.

The news was first reported by the website CourtWatch.

Calls to telephone numbers listed for Harun Abdul-Malik Yener in public records rang unanswered and a lawyer was not listed in court records.

Published - November 21, 2024 08:50 am IST

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.