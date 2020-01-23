International

FATF: China says Pakistan made progress to curb terror financing

more-in

A Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar is in Beijing to brief the task force on the steps taken by it.

China, which hosted a key meeting of the international terror financing watchdog in Beijing, said on Thursday that Pakistan has made “visible progress” to strengthen its counter terrorism financing system, which should be encouraged by the world community.

The Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Asia Pacific Joint Group met in Beijing to scrutinise Pakistan’s progress to adopt stricter laws against terror financing and money laundering. China is the President of the FATF and co-chair for Asia Pacific Joint Group.

A Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar is in Beijing to brief the task force on the steps taken by it.

“Pakistan has made great efforts to strengthen its domestic counter terrorism financing system with visible progress. Its political will and active efforts should be encouraged by the international community,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
Pakistan
terrorism (crime)
act of terror
China
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2020 11:39:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/fatf-china-says-pakistan-made-progress-to-curb-terror-financing/article30636804.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY