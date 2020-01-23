FATF: China says Pakistan made progress to curb terror financing

China, which hosted a key meeting of the international terror financing watchdog in Beijing, said on Thursday that Pakistan has made “visible progress” to strengthen its counter terrorism financing system, which should be encouraged by the world community.

The Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Asia Pacific Joint Group met in Beijing to scrutinise Pakistan’s progress to adopt stricter laws against terror financing and money laundering. China is the President of the FATF and co-chair for Asia Pacific Joint Group.

A Pakistani delegation led by Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar is in Beijing to brief the task force on the steps taken by it.

“Pakistan has made great efforts to strengthen its domestic counter terrorism financing system with visible progress. Its political will and active efforts should be encouraged by the international community,” he said.