GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers close in on French cities; police make arrests

Farmers’ unions, unimpressed by concessions offered by President Emmanuel Macron’s government, encouraged their members to fight on for higher incomes,

February 01, 2024 07:16 am | Updated 07:16 am IST

AFP
This aerial photograph shows farmers forming the slogan “mangez Francais” (‘eat French’) with their vehicles as they block the A6 highway toll of Villefranche-Limas, on January 31, 2024, in Limas, near Lyon, amid nationwide protests called by several farmers unions on pay, tax and regulations.

This aerial photograph shows farmers forming the slogan “mangez Francais” (‘eat French’) with their vehicles as they block the A6 highway toll of Villefranche-Limas, on January 31, 2024, in Limas, near Lyon, amid nationwide protests called by several farmers unions on pay, tax and regulations. | Photo Credit: AFP

French police arrested some protesting farmers on Wednesday as convoys of tractors edged closer to Paris, Lyon and other strategic locations in France, with many ignoring warnings of police intervention if they cross red lines laid down by Ministers.

Farmers’ unions, unimpressed by concessions offered by President Emmanuel Macron’s government, encouraged their members to fight on for higher incomes, less red tape and protection from foreign competition. “You are fighting this battle because if we don’t fight, we die,” Serge Bousquet-Cassagne, head of the Chamber of Agriculture in the southwestern Lot-et-Garonne department, told protesters headed for the wholesale Rungis market south of Paris, a key food distribution hub for the capital. The government has warned farmers to stay away from Rungis and large cities, with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin saying officers stood ready to defend strategic spots. “They can’t attack police, they can’t enter Rungis, they can’t enter the Paris airports or the centre of Paris,” Mr. Darmanin told France 2 television. “But let me tell you again that if they try, we will be there.”

Despite the warning, a convoy of tractors that started in the southwest of the country resumed its drive towards Rungis on Wednesday after spending the night at farms along the way. 18 people were arrested near Rungis for “interfering with traffic”, a police source said.

Related Topics

France

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.