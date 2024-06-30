ADVERTISEMENT

Far-right National Rally leads first voting round of French parliament elections: exit polls

Updated - June 30, 2024 11:47 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 11:44 pm IST - PARIS

The leftwing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition was seen coming in second with around 29%, ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc in third spot with between 20.5-23%.

Reuters

Supporters of Marine Le Pen, French far-right leader and far-right Rassemblement National (National Rally - RN) party candidate, celebrate after partial results in the first round of the early French parliamentary elections, in Henin-Beaumont, France, on June 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

France's far-right National Rally (RN) party was seen leading the first round of parliamentary elections with around 34% of votes, pollsters IFOP, Ipsos, OpinionWay and Elabe said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leftwing New Popular Front (NFP) coalition was seen coming in second with around 29%, ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc in third spot with between 20.5-23%.

France goes to polls as far right eyes historic win

Elabe said in an estimate for BFM TV that the National Rally and its allies could win between 260-310 parliament seats in the second voting round on July 7, while Ipsos projected a range of 230-280 seats for RN and its allies in a poll for France Television.

289 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the National Assembly, France's lower house of parliament.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

France

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US