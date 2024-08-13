Far-right minister leads Israelis in prayer at flashpoint mosque compound

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir led hundreds of Israelis into the al-Aqsa mosque compound in annexed east Jerusalem on Tuesday and performed prayers marking a Jewish holiday, sources said.

Mr. Ben Gvir, who has often defied the Israeli government's longstanding ban on Jewish prayer at the mosque compound, vowed to "defeat Hamas" in Gaza in a video he filmed during his visit.

The compound is Islam's third holiest site and a symbol of Palestinian national identity but it is also Judaism's holiest place, revered as the site of the ancient temple destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.

While Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit the mosque compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem during specified hours, they are not permitted to pray or display religious symbols.

In recent years, the restrictions have been increasingly flouted by hardline religious nationalists like Mr. Ben Gvir, prompting sometimes violent reactions from Palestinians.

On Tuesday morning, Mr. Ben Gvir and some 2,250 other Israelis walked through the compound in groups, singing Jewish hymns, under the protection of Israeli police, an official from the Waqf, the Jordanian body that is the custodian of the site, told AFP.

"Minister Ben Gvir, instead of maintaining the status quo at the mosque is supervising the Judaisation operation and trying to change the situation inside Al-Aqsa Mosque," the official said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak on the issue.

Israeli police also "imposed restrictions" on Muslim worshippers trying to enter the mosque, he said.

'Flagrant violation'

Jordan's Foreign Ministry condemned the "storming" of the mosque, calling it a "flagrant violation of international law".

"The continual violations of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its sanctities require a clear and firm international position that condemns these violations," ministry spokesperson Sufyan al-Qudah said in a statement.

Images posted on social media networks showed Ben Gvir inside the compound while several Israelis lay on the ground performing Talmudic rituals.

Ben Gvir released a video statement on social media platform X, which he filmed inside the compound himself, renewing his opposition to any truce in the war in Gaza.

"We must win this war. We must win and not go to the talks in Doha or Cairo," he said, referring to the US-backed negotiations for a truce and hostage release deal for Gaza to resume on Thursday.

"We can defeat Hamas... we must bring them down to their knees," Ben Gvir said.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Ben Gvir's visit "deviated from the status quo".

"Israel's policy on the Temple Mount has not changed; this is how it has been and this is how it will be," a statement said.

Tuesday's entry into the Al-Aqsa compound comes on the Jewish mourning day of Tisha Be'Av that commemorates the destruction of the ancient temple.

Last month too, Ben Gvir, who is known for provocative gestures, said he had prayed inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, defying the longstanding rules that permit Jewish visits but forbid prayer.

