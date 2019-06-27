Family says no information from Australian reportedly held in N. Korea

The family of an Australian student reportedly detained in North Korea said on Thursday they had not heard from him for several days and the Australian government said it was seeking urgent clarification on his whereabouts.

Alek Sigley’s family said they had not heard from the 29-year-old university student in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, since Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the family said in an emailed statement.

“He has not been in digital contact with friends or family since Tuesday morning Australian time, which is unusual for him,” the spokeswoman, Lesley Parker, said.

Ms. Parker confirmed Mr. Sigley was missing but said his family had received no indication he had been detained in North Korea.

Australia’s Foreign Affairs Department said it has received a report that a citizen had been detained in North Korea. The detention was first reported in South Korean and Australian media.

“The Department is providing consular assistance ... to the family of an Australian man who has been reported as being detained in North Korea,” a spokesman said.

Mr. Sigley’s family said he is a postgraduate student at Kim Il Sung University and had travelled to North Korea several times since 2012.