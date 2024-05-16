ADVERTISEMENT

Failure of DR Congo army leaves civilians at mercy of rebels

Published - May 16, 2024 01:46 pm IST - Kanyabayonga

The Army failed to retake Kibirizi, leaving its inhabitants at the mercy of the M23 who began to “attack the population” when the Congolese Army left

AFP

Members of the Congolese Army sentenced to death for desertion and cowardice when fighting M23 rebels sit inside the military courtroom during their trial in Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo May 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Innocent Kasereka sits in a rundown hospital in the war-torn east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), his neck bandaged where he was brutally slashed with a knife.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recounted how he became caught in the middle of the conflict raging between rebels of the March 23 Movement (M23) and Congolese armed forces (FARDC) since late 2021. The attack took place at a coffee plantation in the agricultural town of Kibirizi at the start of May.

The flaring conflict in eastern Congo | Explained

It had been seized two months earlier by the M23 and the Rwandan Army, which has been fighting alongside the rebel group. “When the M23 arrived in Kibirizi they held a meeting and assured us that we were safe,” Kasereka said. Instead, he said he was attacked by people “in M23 uniform”. The Congolese Army backed by a rag-tag collection of armed groups known as Wazalendo — Swahili for Patriots — launched an offensive to retake Kibirizi from the M23 at the end of April.

But the Army failed to retake Kibirizi, leaving its inhabitants at the mercy of the M23 who began to “attack the population” when the Congolese Army left, Kasereka said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Augustin Darwin, spokesperson for Front of Patriots for Peace/People’s Army, one of the largest armed groups in the area that is part of the Wazalendo, said he had no confidence in the FARDC. He accused the Congolese Army of “withdrawal after withdrawal” and “fleeing before the enemy”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US