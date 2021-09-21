InternationalCAIRO 21 September 2021 12:37 IST
Failed Sudan coup attempt contained, situation under control: Ruling council member
Updated: 21 September 2021 12:37 IST
Interrogation of suspects involved in the attempted coup on September 20 is due to begin
Sudanese authorities have contained a failed coup attempt and the situation has been brought under control, a member of the country's ruling council told Reuters on September 21.
Interrogation of suspects involved in the attempted coup on September 20 is due to begin and the military would issue a statement shortly, spokesman Mohamed Al Faki Suleiman said.
