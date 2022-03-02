Fact check: Russian fly-past for military parade falsely linked to Ukraine invasion

A video of fighter jets flying above a residential area has gone viral on social media

Claim: A video of fighter jets flying above a residential area has gone viral on social media, with the claim that it shows Russian warplanes in Ukraine as part of the ongoing conflict between the two countries. The clip has been widely shared on platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and even by Indian news outlets.

The investigation

We broke the video into keyframes and performed a reverse image search, which led us to a YouTube clip with the same footage, dating back to 2020.

The title, which was in Russian, roughly translated to “Parade rehearsal 05/04/2020. Air part. Flight of aircraft over Tushino”. Tushino is an area in Moscow.

We then did a keyword search based on this information and found a clip posted by the Moscow Times on May 4, 2020, with similar footage of aircraft taking part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade, which marks the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Hence, a video dating back to 2020 has been falsely linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Conclusion

The claim is false. The video relates to the Victory Day celebrations in Russia in 2020, and is in no way connected to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.