Fact check: Denmark has only ‘paused’ and not ‘stopped’ COVID vaccination programme

File photo shows a woman receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in Ishøj, Denmark.

June 10, 2022 15:07 IST

The pause is on account of high coverage and ‘favourable’ pandemic situation, says Danish Health Authority

Amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the globe, a claim that Denmark has stopped its vaccination programme has gone viral on social media.

“Denmark has stopped their entire COViD vaccination program,” says a tweet that has garnered over 36,000 likes and has been retweeted over 8,000 times, as of May 18.

A similar post on Facebook sought to cast doubt on the vaccination programme, stating that the “narrative is crumbling fast now”.

But The Hindu found the claims to be misleading. We reached out to the Danish Health Authority, which clarified that the general vaccination programme had been paused, that too only because the coverage was high and the pandemic situation was ‘favourable’. The pause only meant that invitations for vaccination were not being sent. However, individuals could still get the jab. The vaccination programme would resume as and when the need arises.

Here is the Danish Health Authority’s statement on the claims surrounding the vaccination programme:

It is not correct , that Denmark completely stopped the vaccine program. The general covid-vaccination programme in Denmark has been paused for the time being. It is still possible to get vaccinated.

The vaccine coverage is high in the Danish population and the epidemic situation is favourable. We can therefore close the general vaccination programme for the spring and summer, which means that new invitations to be vaccinated no longer are being sent.

However, as an individual, it is still possible to get vaccinated if you wish to start or finish a vaccination programme, and for example get a booster shot. A fourth dose/second booster shot is also available for a limited group of persons depending on an individual medical evaluation.

We will continue to monitor the development of the epidemic closely and we are ready to resume the general vaccination programme should the need arise before a new covid-19 season is expected to begin in the autumn.

For clarification the general covid-vaccination programme in Denmark has been paused for the time being. It is still possible to get vaccinated. You can read more here: https://www.sst.dk/da/Nyheder/2022/Vaccinationsprogrammet-mod-covid-19-afrundes-snart-for-denne-saeson

Fact check

Misleading