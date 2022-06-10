Fact check: Australian PM did not wear saffron scarf for his oath-taking ceremony

June 10, 2022 15:05 IST

Picture of Anthony Albanese dates back to a campaign event in the run-up to the polls

A picture of newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sporting a saffron scarf is doing the rounds on social media, with the claim that it was taken during his oath-taking ceremony.

“Anthony Albanis the new Prime Minister of Australia Took oath of post by wearing saffron plaque.. Hail Lord Rama...” the translated version of the Hindi Facebook post reads.

A similar post could be found here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Hindu found the posts to be misleading. A reverse image search revealed that the picture dates back to a campaign event in the run-up to the May 21 polls. We found the original image on the Australian Associated Press portal. The caption read: “Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese addresses members of the Hindu Council during a meeting in Parramatta on Day 26 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Sydney, Friday, May 6, 2022.”

“This photo is not from an inauguration. In Australia Prime Ministers are sworn In By the Governor General (our local Representative of HRH Queen Elizabeth). This photo was taken at a community event during the recent election campaign,” a spokesperson for the Prime Minister told The Hindu.

Further, ABC News posted a clip of the swearing-in ceremony, where Mr. Albanese clearly isn’t wearing a scarf.

Anthony Albanese led the Labor Party to victory in the federal election, ousting incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison and bringing nine years of Liberal-National Coalition rule to an end.

Fact check

Misleading