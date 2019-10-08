International

Facebook to settle advertiser lawsuit for $40 million

This March 21, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on a smartphone in Ilsan, South Korea. Facebook has agreed to pay $40 million to advertisers who said it inflated the amount of time its users watched videos.

This March 21, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on a smartphone in Ilsan, South Korea. Facebook has agreed to pay $40 million to advertisers who said it inflated the amount of time its users watched videos.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Facebook has agreed to pay $40 million to advertisers who said it inflated the amount of time its users watched videos.

The San Jose Mercury News says the California-based social media giant denied any wrongdoing in a lawsuit settlement. The settlement notice was filed Friday by the plaintiffs in Oakland federal court.

Advertisers sued Facebook in 2016 over user metrics that supposedly measured the average length of time consumers spent viewing posted video ads. The lawsuit said that the time was inflated by up to 900 percent and that helped convince advertisers to buy Facebook’s video advertising services.

Facebook publicly acknowledged an error in the formula. The company denied allegations that its engineers knew about problems for more than a year and did nothing.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
internet
USA
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2019 11:38:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/facebook-to-settle-advertiser-lawsuit-for-40-million/article29616320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY